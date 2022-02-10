Body Found In Grand Forks In Area Where Missing Man Was Last Seen

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A body is found in the alley near a Grand Forks night club where a missing man was last seen on Sunday.

Police say the body was discovered in the noon hour in the 10 block of 3rd Street North.

They have not released the identity of the person or said whether it is male or female.

Earlier this week, police were asking people in the area to check their property for any sign of 26-year-old Anthony Valdez.

He was last seen on Sunday in the downtown area by Level 10 night club which is at 10 3rd Street North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Forks Police.