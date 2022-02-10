City council okays conditional use permit, Casselton grocery store to close

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – The only grocery store in Casselton will close. The city council, following the recommendation of the planning and zoning board, has approved a conditional use permit for the Wangler Foods building.

Owner Fred Wangler decided to sell the building, which opened in 2005. He cited a loss in customers to Dollar General as one factor, despite his wider variety of products and a delivery service.



Mayor Lee Anderson says the council had little choice but to approve the conditional use permit.



The new owner plans a computer, internet, IT sales and support business for the building. Anderson says with a population of about 2,500, he’s optimistic that another grocery store will eventually come to town.