Fargo Food Truck Festival Moving to RRV Fairgrounds This Summer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Food Truck Festival has a new home: the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

The festival has been held for years at the North Dakota Horse Park in north Fargo.

Organizers say the new location will be more accessible and allow the food truck festival to expand.

Many “Best of the Fest” champions are returning this summer including Mac Daddy’s Gourmet Mac & Cheese, Driftwood Grill, Darryl’s Brew ‘N’ Cue and others.

A complete vendor list will be announced this summer.

This year’s event will be held August 12-14.