Fargo home’s metal siding prevents damage from RV fire from becoming worse

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Flames from an RV on fire reach a home in South Fargo.

Crews were called around 1:00 PM Thursday to the 1600 block of 13 1/2 Street South. They found the vehicle fully engulfed when they arrived.

The Fargo Fire Department says no one was inside the RV or the home at the time.

The home is owned by a property management company and has been vacant for some time. The house is under renovation, but wasn’t being worked on when the fire started.

Fargo Fire says crews were asked to move it and a blaze began 10 minutes before they were called.

“The fire could have been a lot worse had the house had vinyl siding versus metal siding. The metal siding prevented the fire from extending into the house,” Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Mangin said.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.