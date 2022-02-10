Row-a-Thon takes over Moorhead for Giving Heart’s Day

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Giving Heart’s Day continues with a Row-a-Thon at EHP Performance in Moorhead.

Row-a-thon teams from two to six members per team are assigned to row for one hour and choose charities they are donating to. The Garden of Healing is also involved in the row-a-thon providing free foods and awareness for more non-profits. They are especially thankful of how the Fargo-Moorhead community commits to unity on days like Giving Heart’s Day.

“The people in the area really know their core values and they know what’s really important and what to really focus on. We just see it come out day after day and specifically on Giving Heart’s Day, crazy how people are just coming together to help one another out,” Garden of Healing Co-Founder Arlin Fischer said.

People are encouraged to exercise and eat right as part of American Heart Month to combat heart disease.