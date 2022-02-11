Biden orders 3,000 additional troops to Poland

U.S. soldiers arrive in Poland (Fox News)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A senior defense official says President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of 3,000 more U.S. troops to Poland.

They will join 1,700 other members of the 82nd Airborne Division who have been heading to Poland in recent days.

Combined, the 4,700 soldiers comprise an infantry brigade intended to reassure fellow NATO member Poland of a U.S. defense commitment amid the crisis in neighboring Ukraine.

The additional U.S. troop deployment comes as the White House warns that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch an invasion of Ukraine any day now.