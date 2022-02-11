Judge orders 30 years in prison for man who sexually abused children

FARGO (KVRR) – A Sheyenne, North Dakota man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for aggravated child sex abuse.

Interim U.S. Attorney Nick Chase says 39-year-old Gary Lee “Ty” Longie was charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse. He pleaded guilty in September, 2021.

The FBI began an investigation in December, 2020, when the victim, who was under 12, told a school counselor about being sexually abused by a man with the first name “Ty” who was a friend of the child’s father.

Investigators later determined there were additional incidents with the child and with the child’s siblings.

“The 30-year sentence assures that this defendant will never abuse another child,” Chase said.

“The Department of Justice and our law Enforcement partners are committed to protecting children, and we will aggressively prosecute these heinous perpetrators.”

Longie’s prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.