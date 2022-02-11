LIVE: 96th Little International Livestock Show Highlights Ag Students At NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Nearly a century of agriculture tradition is on display this weekend at NDSU.

The Saddle and Sirloin Club is hosting the 96th Little International livestock show.

Agriculture Students are preparing their animals for the show, developing a bond with them over the last few weeks or months.

The livestock show is Saturday at Shepperd Arena on Campus. They are honoring their Agriculturist of the Year Friday night at a banquet at the Sanctuary Events Center.

It’s not just a livestock show. There’s a pageant to go with it.

This year’s Little International Queen, Hope Willson, is proud to wear the tiara and leather sash.

She says, “It was a really big honor to be nominated and an even bigger one to have won and I just being able to really advocate for ag, especially for Little I and Saddle & Sirloin. NDSU just gives a lot of really great opportunities to its students and this is just one of them that’s really icing on the cake for my college career.”

