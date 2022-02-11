ND Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring running to keep his job

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is running for re-election.

The Republican says trade is what creates business opportunities in North Dakota.

During his tenure at the Department of Agriculture, Goehring addressed issues such as workforce stoppages, federal overreach and supply chain issues. He created a meat processing program to assist meat plants in the state, increasing production to avoid meat processing facilities shutting down during the pandemic.

Goehring has been North Dakota’s Ag Commissioner since 2009.