BCA: Man Killed Himself During Shootout With Police

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is dead after a shootout with officers early Saturday in central Minnesota near St. Cloud.

Eden Valley police tried to stop 34-year-old Stephen Poissant of Brainerd for a traffic offense around 2 a.m.

He fled before hitting the ditch.

Minnesota BCA says Poissant got out of his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with deputies before he died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A bullet from Officer Evan Borscheid’s gun grazed Poissant’s knee.

Borscheid was not injured and is on standard administrative leave.

The incident was captured on squad camera video.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.