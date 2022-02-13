Remaining Protesters Cleared Away at Border in Windsor, Ontario

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP/KVRR) – Police cleared away the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations.

The bridge in Windsor, Ontario, remains closed late Sunday, as a snowstorm hits the area.

Windsor police say more than two dozen people were arrested peacefully near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canadian auto plants.

Late this week, Royal Canadian Mounted Police say at least 50 vehicles were blocking Highway 75 at the Emerson, Manitoba Port of Entry.

The crossing leads to I-29 in Pembina, North Dakota.

Authorities have held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

Protesters have paralyzed Ottaway’s downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction and turned up pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.