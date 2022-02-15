Criminal Complaint: Man Stabbed Wife While She Slept in Van

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A criminal complain is providing more details about a man charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault-domestic violence in Fargo.

The complaint says 27-year-old Tyler Mollner stabbed his wife while she was sleeping in the passenger side of their van Saturday.

She jumped out of the moving van on 42nd Street South and was found by two people who said she was bloody and hysterical.

The woman suffered stab wounds to her right shoulder, back, neck and hand.

Moorhead Police on Sunday responded to a call of a suspicious man in a red van who was discarding items including the victim’s driver’s license and a bloody kitchen knife.

Police arrested Mollner on Monday afternoon at Fleet Farm while he was driving a stolen pickup.