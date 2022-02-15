North Dakota term limit backers submit signatures

BISMARCK, N.D. – A change to the state constitution that would place term limits on the governor and members of the Legislature is a step closer to bringing the issue before voters.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger said Tuesday that backers submitted about 46,000 signatures, or more than the 31,164 signatures needed to put the measure to voters in November. Jaeger has 35 days to review the signatures.

The initiative would add a new article to the state constitution imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate.

The governor could not be elected more than twice.