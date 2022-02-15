Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for Floyd

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing says he was relying on his fellow officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs as he controlled onlookers as police tried to arrest him.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.

Thao held back bystanders. J. Alexander Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Thomas Lane held his legs.

Thao took the stand as the fired officers began presenting their defense