White Earth Man Gets 10 Years in Prison For Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — A White Earth man is sentenced to 10 years in prison for a violent domestic assault.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Nicholas Durant attacked the victim in their home in April 2020 by hitting her in the chest, head and stomach.

Last October, Durant pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

This case was investigated by the ATF and Mahnomen County Sheriff’s and Attorney’s Offices.