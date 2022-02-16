Hundreds of Cass County Electric Customers Without Power in West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Around 350 customers of Cass County Electric north of I-94 in West Fargo remain without power as of 8:30 p.m. after an equipment failure at the substation.

It started around 6 p.m. Wednesday with around 1,000 members impacted.

Crews are working to reroute power through another substation.

They have not given an estimated restoration time.

The temperature at the time of the outage was hovering around 3 degrees.