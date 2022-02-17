Brodie Gilbertson thanks his mom ahead of Friday’s benefit

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo High School freshman’s life changed last Fall when a routine check-up resulted in a leukemia diagnosis.

Friends and family are hosting a benefit on Friday for Brodie Gilbertson at the Red River Regional Marksmanship Center in West Fargo. There will be a fun shoot at the range, a silent auction and a bake sale.

Brodie has tested positive for COVID-19, which will cause him to miss the benefit. He says he is appreciative of his loved ones who keep him company as he battles Leukemia, especially his single mother who has been with him every step of the way.

“It means a lot. She takes me out for lunch all the time and dinner. She takes me to all my appointments and I never would’ve made it this far if I couldn’t get to my appointments,” Gilbertson said.

The benefit begins at 6:00 Friday night. Proceeds will be boosted 20 percent up to $5,000 through the Lend A Hand Up program.

