House Near Lisbon, North Dakota Lost To Fire, No One Hurt

Lisbon Fire Department

RANSOM CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A house near Lisbon, North Dakota is a total loss after a fire.

Lisbon Fire Department was sent to the house around 3:30 Thursday morning.

It is located about 7 miles south and 4 miles east of Lisbon in Ransom County.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming through the roof of the house.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely before crews arrived.

North Dakota State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.