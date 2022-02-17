South Dakota House votes to shield students from racial ‘discomfort’

South Dakota Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota House has approved a pair of proposals initiated by Gov. Kristi Noem that would ban university trainings and public K-12 school lessons that make students feel “discomfort” on account of their race.

Republicans overwhelmingly supported the bills, which would apply separately to higher education and K-12 public schools, though a few joined Democrats to cast dissenting votes.

Noem has supported the bills this year, casting them as a way of ensuring “critical race theory” does not enter classrooms, though House lawmakers struck any mention of the concept from the bills.

They will next be considered in the Senate.