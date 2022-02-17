South Dakota pot legalization bill cleared for Senate vote

PIERRE, S.D. – A bipartisan proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota survived its first test in the Legislature.

A Senate committee on Thursday recommended the proposal for a vote in the full Senate next week.

Voters approved recreational marijuana legalization through a ballot measure in 2020. However, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem challenged its constitutionality and the state Supreme Court ruled to nullify it last year.

Republican lawmakers are now facing pressure from voters to legalize it. Even some who previously opposed legalization say it should get serious consideration.