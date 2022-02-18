Bison & Oral Roberts coaches fined after teams fight after Thursday’s game

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) -North Dakota State men’s basketball made it six straight wins last night with their win over Oral Roberts and after the game a skirmish broke out in the handshake line.

Eagles Head Coach Paul Mills said something to Bison guard Boden Skunberg leading to escalation.

After reviewing the situation, the Summit League fined mills and Bison head coach Dave Richman $5,000 each.

Elijah Lufile and Jamie Bergens of Oral Roberts and Grant Nelson and Skunberg of NDSU are suspended for the first half of each program’s game tomorrow.

“You see, the emotions of the game; you saw two teams playing till the end. Things spilled over and that’s not anything I want this program to be a part of. Situations that are gonna be some learning experiences for myself and our group as we move forward,” Richman said.

The Bison play Missouri Kansas City Saturday at 1:00. It is senior day.