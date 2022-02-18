Update: Blizzard shuts down highways throughout Red River Valley

WC MN – Hwy10 Moorhead to Detroit Lakes CLOSED & NO TRAVEL in much of the region due to blowing snow creating hazardous travel conditions. Video I94 east of Moorhead. Troopers attending to several crashes/pile ups & other vehs off the road https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr pic.twitter.com/XwG5r2TwNs — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) February 18, 2022

FARGO (KVRR) – A ground blizzard is making travel virtually impossible in some portions of the Red River Valley in North Dakota and west-central Minnesota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has closed Interstate 29 between Fargo and the Canada border.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has expanded the road closures in west central Minnesota, adding Highway 59 between Detroit Lakes and Mahnomen to the list of highway closures. The following state and federal highways are closed due to dangerous driving conditions: