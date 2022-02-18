Former police officer Kim Potter to spend 16 months in prison

Kim Potter

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – Former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has been sentenced to two years in prison for the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot when Potter mistakenly thought she was using a taser.

Potter was convicted in December of first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright.

Under Minnesota law, defendants spend two-thirds of their sentences in prison, which means Potter’s actual time in prison will be 16 months.

The sentence is below the range of 6-8 1/2 years in prison recommended by state guidelines. But Judge Regina Chu found mitigating factors that resulted in a sentence that was less than state guidelines.