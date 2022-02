ND Highway Patrol reports multiple injuries after crash west of Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Highway Patrol is working to clear a crash west of Valley City.

According to their Facebook page the crash occurred in the westbound lane on I-94 about five miles out of Valley City.

There are multiple vehicles involved as well as multiple injuries.

As of now, the westbound lane is closed at Valley City.