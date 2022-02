Body of Missing Man Found in Rolette County

ROLETTE CO., N.D. (KVRR) — The body of a man who went missing earlier this month in Rolette County, North Dakota has been found.

Rolette County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Erion Peltier was found Saturday evening.

Another search for Peltier had been planned for Tuesday but that has now been called off.

They did not provide any other details about the case and say it is still active.