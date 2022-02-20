SWAT Team & Police Arrest Wanted Man in Fargo Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man wanted in at least two counties is arrested after a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant is carried out in Fargo Saturday night.

Police say they arrested Dustin Hagman with the help of the Red River Valley SWAT Team after 5 p.m. Saturday at 2624 35th Avenue South.

He had warrants issued by authorities in Ramsey and Burke Counties for a number of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, reckless endangerment and revocation of bail, among others.

SWAT used a device with a loud bang and bright flash of light to distract Hagman.

Police say no one was hurt during the arrest.