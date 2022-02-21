DFL hosts food drive addressing college hunger

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – In honor of Democrats Care Day on Saturday, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party in Moorhead is having a food drive to address food insecurity on college campuses.

Organizers are taking food donations all week and are seeking shelf stable foods like cereal, canned goods, non perishable items and personal care items including diapers, feminine products and toiletries.

They are taking all items that are donated to food pantries on the campuses of Concordia College, Minnesota State Community and Technical College and Minnesota State University Moorhead.

“Food insecurity on our college campus is a real issue and we hope that through this food drive among the other things we’ll accomplish is drawing attention to that issue, and letting people know that college has gotten very expensive, a lot of students are struggling,” Clay County DFL Chair Paul Harris said.

“We care deeply about the, they are today’s leaders and future leaders,” Clay County DFL Director Larry Wohlrabe said.

The group urges the community to donate anything if possible saying nothing is too small.