Shaffer Makes 3rd Attempt At Fargo City Commission Seat

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Brad Shaffer, a professional civil engineer, is jumping into the race for a seat on the Fargo City Commission.

It’ll be his third attempt after losing in a special election in 2015 and in 2020.

Shaffer has lived in Fargo for more than 14 years and says although he has no previous elected city government experience, he is actively involved in a number of organizations.

He joins at least five other candidates vying for two seats including Matuor Alier, Ves Marinov, Ahmed Shiil, Will Thompson and Branden Krieger.

Current Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig has announced that he will not run for re-election and Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has not yet announced his plans.

The election is in June.