Update: Several injured in multi-vehicle pileup near Mapleton

Cass County Authorities issue a No Travel Advised.

We strongly urge drivers to stay off the rural highways as conditions have become extremely difficult to near impossible to travel due to the poor visibility in open areas. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. pic.twitter.com/No1y7MplQe — Cass County Sheriff’s Office-ND (@CassNDSheriff) February 21, 2022

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says six people were injured when about 13 vehicles were involved in a weather-related crash on I-94 near Mapleton.

Lt. Troy Hischer says five semis were among the vehicles involved in the chain reaction crash, about 3 miles west of Mapleton.

Hischer says the crash began with two vehicles. Other vehicles became involved when they couldn’t be stopped in time due to poor visibility.

The crash led to the closure of I-94 between West Fargo and Casselton.

Hischer says six people were taken to Fargo hospitals. The extent of their injuries wasn’t released.

The Highway Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Mapleton, Casselton and West Fargo Rural Fire Depts. were among those who responded.