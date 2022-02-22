Altru’s President Is Out Days Before New CEO Starts

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — There is a sudden leadership shakeup at Altru Health System in Grand Forks.

Dr. Steven Weiser who has served as Altru’s President is out.

Karen Thingelstad, chair of Altru’s Board of Directors says, quote, “This decision has been made in the best interest of the organization” and she wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Weiser was just installed as chair of the North Dakota Hospital Association last month.

As previously announced, Todd Forkel is joining Altru as CEO on Monday.

Dr. Joshua Deere is joining the executive leadership team as interim chief medical officer.