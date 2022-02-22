Moorhead Police Seek Help In Locating Missing Woman

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Police in Moorhead are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

They say 23-year-old Hamdi Hassan was last seen by family members on Sunday.

Police say the case is being investigated as a missing person case at this time since there is no signs of criminal activity.

Hassan is 5’5″, average build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

It is unknown what she may be wearing.