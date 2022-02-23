A scrumptious deal: Eat at a Fargo Culver’s & raise money for homeless children

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you like Culver’s, Starbucks and helping others, two fundraisers are perfect for you.

Until 8:00 Wednesday night, 20 percent of sales at both Fargo Culver’s will go to The Golden Drive. The giving also happened during the lunch rush.

From Mar. 1 through the 21st if you donate five food items to Golden Drive at a Fargo-Moorhead Starbucks or at the West Fargo Police and fire department headquarters, you’ll get a free tall coffee.

Golden Drive Founder Sue Baron says she’s met people who aren’t aware of how many homeless children need help.

“Awareness equals solutions. Lots of conversations today with people who didn’t… They’ re just not aware of it,” Baron said.

“The more awareness we can raise, the more help we can give. It’s just really important to us to help,” Owner of the Culver’s on 13th Avenue in Fargo Ashley Nilson said.

Baron says there is a big need for hygiene products, socks and underwear for homeless children. You can drop off your donations at the West Fargo Fire Department headquarters.