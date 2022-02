Grand Forks Police Address Alleged Abduction Rumors

They say there is no cause for concern

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Grand Forks are addressing a rumor going around about an alleged abduction attempt by a Hispanic woman in a white van with men inside.

Police say surveillance cameras confirmed the various descriptions, but there was no evidence to suggest that an abduction was attempted.

