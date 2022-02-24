Fargo’s iconic Hotel Donaldson for sale

ASKING PRICE IS $3,980,000

FARGO (KVRR) – How would you like to own a luxury hotel, two restaurants, rooftop bar and lounge and wine cellar in the heart of downtown Fargo?

For nearly $4 million, the Hotel Donaldson could be yours. The iconic spot which was voted the Top Attraction in Fargo by CNN Travel in 2018 is up for sale.

The restaurant and lounge have been closed since August 2020 while the hotel remains in operation.

The building was built in 1893 and has been fully-renovated from the ground up.

Steve Post is listed as the agent with Amber Hotel Company out of Agoura Hills, California.