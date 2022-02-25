After being canceled last year the Cass County Spelling bee makes it’s return this year,

28 students from seven schools grades third through eighth came to compete.

There is a written portion and from there typically the top 12 spellers move onto the oral spelling round but this year there was a tie

so 13 moved on.

At the end two spellers will advance to the state spelling bee in Bismarck next month.

Organizers tell us they’re happy to see kids be able to compete again,

and the students say there is a mix of excitement and nerves they’re feeling.

To be honest probably just getting the whole thing over with.” said Mia Heinrich, Fifth grade contestant.

“I feel like how I’ll feel like could I have done better,” said Harrison Johnson, third grade, contestant.

“These kids they just do a lot of work and you will see how dedicated they are in their spelling words, and it’s just great to see,” said Cass County Spelling Director,

Chinmay Gopi and Luna Gasevic, both from Ben Franklin Middle School will advance to the state spelling bee in March.