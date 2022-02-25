Cramer wary of allowing Chinese company in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-KNOX) – Sen. Kevin Cramer says he is “skeptical” of a proposed corn processing plant under consideration in Grand Forks.

The city council approved a development agreement with the Fufeng Group for a plant on the city’s north side. Several nearby land and business owners have opposed the project.

Cramer says the company has connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

“We know China to be a very bad actor. They are a serious adversary…but with that said, this is a local decision,” Cramer said. “Getting into business with the Chinese Communist Party is not a thing to be taken lightly.”

Cramer says he’s been in contact with Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski and Gov. Doug Burgum about the project.

Bochenski said he’s aware of Cramer’s concerns and said that’s why the city is doing its due diligence in vetting the project.