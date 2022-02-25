Moorhead man to spend 10 years in prison for distributing child porn

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Moorhead man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for distributing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Joey David Gonzales used email and other online media to advertise, solicit, and trade images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children between 2016 and 2020.

In August, 2021, Gonzales pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography

Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats says the case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The FBI, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Becker County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.