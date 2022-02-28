South Dakota House committee rejects recreational pot bill

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota House Republicans have dismissed a proposal to legalize recreational pot for adults.

The bill that was tossed Monday narrowly passed the Republican-controlled Senate last week.

Lawmakers reasoned they should try to stay ahead of a campaign to get recreational marijuana back on the ballot this November. But lawmakers on the House State Affairs committee dismissed the proposal on an eight to three vote.

Marijuana legalization advocates vowed to mount a last-ditch effort to resurrect the proposal on the House floor.