Greta Van Fleet Puts Fargodome On The Tour Schedule

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Grammy-award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet announces new arena shows this fall including a stop in Fargo.

The band will take the stage at the Fargodome on Friday, September 23.

It is just one of 42 stops planned across the U.S. and Canada.

A fan presale begins Wednesday with general ticket sales starting Friday at noon.

They run between $49.50 and $79.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.