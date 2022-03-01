Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Stone Cherry coming to Bluestem

Tickets go on sale this week for the show Saturday, May 28

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Halestorm with Stone Temple Pilots and Black Stone Cherry will be coming to Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead on May 28th.

Halestorm is known for hits like “I Miss the Misery” and “Here’s To Us.”

The alternative rock band Stone Temple Pilots has hits like “Plush” and “Interstate Love Song.”

Black Stone Cherry is known for songs like “Lonely Train” and their recent hit “Family Tree.”

The outdoor show will go on rain or shine.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and presale tickets are available Thursday.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $85.