Organizers planning separate local rallies for Ukraine

FARGO (KVRR) – Two local rallies in support of Ukraine are planned in the coming days.

The first rally is planned for Wednesday, March 2 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

A “Sunset Peace Vigil” will be held Sunday night at the same location. Participants will be gathering from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Those who attend both rallies are encouraged to bring signs and flags and to wear blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.