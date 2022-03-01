Organizers planning separate local rallies for Ukraine
FARGO (KVRR) – Two local rallies in support of Ukraine are planned in the coming days.
The first rally is planned for Wednesday, March 2 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
A “Sunset Peace Vigil” will be held Sunday night at the same location. Participants will be gathering from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Those who attend both rallies are encouraged to bring signs and flags and to wear blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.