KVRR’s Adam Ladwig Featured in “The Good Life” Magazine

Adam was interviewed for the "Having a beer with..." series

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – Have you ever wanted to have a beer with me? Now you can.

I did the “Having a Beer with…” interview for this month’s issue of “The Good Life” magazine from Urban Toad media. I tackled hard-hitting topics like what I think about lawn ornaments, what I’d do with a million dollars, and my pitch for a Hallmark movie.

The issue went out to newstands at local stores on Tuesday. You can also click here to find the magazine online.