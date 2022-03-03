Semi convoy & supporters protest mask & vaccine mandates

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The American Truckers Freedom Fund and supporters come into Fargo on a semi convoy’s way to Washington, DC to protest government overreach.

This leg of the convoy began in Minot and stopped in Bismarck before getting to Petro Stopping Center truck stop on 45th Street South.

People from North Dakota and Minnesota there say they are protesting Covid-19 mask and vaccine mandates despite there not being any in either state. They believe truckers who want to drive in Canada shouldn’t have to get vaccinated to do it.

“We’re trying to get freedom because everything is going to, you know,” John Starner of Alexandria, Minnesota said.

“I don’t. Tell me,” the reporter said.

“Everything. We got gas prices going up. We got food going up. Everything’s going through the roof,” Starner said.

A member of the group went to the Dolly Down restaurant to raise nearly $3,700 in gas money to fill seven trucks.

The convoy expects 700 trucks to take part once it gets to Wisconsin.