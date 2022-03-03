Update: Standoff is over in Fairmount

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (KVRR) – A man who barricaded himself inside a home in Fairmount, North Dakota has been taken into custody.

Richland County deputies, the Red River Valley Swat Team and fire crews were called to the home, in Fairmount, about 15 miles southeast of Wahpeton.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Gary Ruhl says a man was barricaded in a house after setting fire to the garage.

Ruhl says the man posted a message on social media saying that he’s “upset over the whole world.”

The Fairmount School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.