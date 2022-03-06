Bird Flu Found In Commercial Mixed Species Flock in S.D.

CHARLES MIX CO., S.D. (AP) — Federal inspectors confirm the presence of bird flu in a commercial mixed species flock in southeastern South Dakota.

Samples from the flock in Charles Mix County, which borders Nebraska, were tested at a national laboratory at South Dakota State University.

The property was quarantined and the birds will be killed to prevent spread of the disease.

The highly contagious virus was discovered a month ago in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana and was detected earlier this week in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in western Iowa.