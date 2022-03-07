Ukrainian flags sell out at Fargo business

Gompf Displays in Fargo is seeing an uptick in business amid the crisis in Ukraine.

They were down to their last Ukrainian flag. The owner says they have sold 20 flags and people are still coming in looking to buy one.

There have been numerous flags on display at recent vigils in support of Ukraine and Gompf says they sell them for around $15.

“Yes we’ve had quite a run on the Ukrainian flags obviously with all the terrible things happening over there, it’s really too bad, but we like to keep a lot of most countries in stock all year round, but unfortunately we’re currently out of stock this is kind of what we’re down to but. We do have some more coming in.,” Cory Gompf of Gompf Displays said.

Gompf hopes to have more flags in the next week.