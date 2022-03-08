Hank Williams Jr. To Get ‘Rowdy” In GF, Deana To Bring ‘Strawberry Wine’ To Fargo

DEANA 030822

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams Jr. has Alerus Center in Grand Forks on his limited 2022 tour schedule.

Hank will take the stage on Sunday, May 29 along with ACM New Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson.

The tour includes just 16 stops and in addition to Grand Forks, they’ll also play the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on June 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 at ticketmaster.com.

Fans of the hit country staple “Strawberry Wine” will be able to see the singer live and in person this summer.

Deana Carter will be at Fargo Theatre on Friday, July 8.

She had three #1 hits in the 1990’s and later co-wrote the top 10 hit “You and Tequila” for Kenny Chesney.

Tickets to see Deana go on sale Friday morning at 10 and will cost $35-$45, plus fees.

They’ll be available on jadepresents.com.