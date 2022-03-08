Red River Valley Politicians react to SOTU

north dakota and minnesota’s congressional delegation are sharing their thoughts on the president’s first big state of the union.

kvrr’s annie klingenberg reports from washington.

PRESIDENT BIDEN GAVE HIS FIRST STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS HERE

AT THE CAPITAL ON TUESDAY.

THE PRESIDENT SPOKE AT A TIME WHEN THE COUNTRY IS FACING MANY MAJOR

CHALLENGES. WITH RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE MILITARY

CONFLICT, THE ON-GOING PANDEMIC, AND INTER PARTY DISPUTES, PRESIDENT

BIDEN HAS LOST A LOT OF PUBLIC SUPPORT.

I SPOKE WITH SEVERAL LAWMAKERS ABOUT THE ADDRESS.

I think he needs to address what we are doing for supply chain and inflation also lay

out the case for how we’re going to deal with Russian aggression in Ukraine, and particularly for

a state like North Dakota, how unleashing North Dakota’s ability to provide energy not just for

people in this country, but for our European allies could be could is a serious weapon in which

we can use against bullies like Vladimir Putin. Listen, when it comes to particularly Russian

aggression in Europe and how we deal with this, I want the President to succeed, because then

I think the citizens of the United States succeed, the citizens of Ukraine succeed, the citizens of

North Dakota succeed. I just am skeptical that we’re going to get there at this point.

I think that the biggest thing on the minds of people in my home state is what’s

happening with the economy. It’s important to remember that this economy has come roaring

back 6 million more Americans working the fastest growing economy we’ve had since 1984. And

of course, we still have work to do. We especially need to address people’s deep worries, as I

understand around rising prices. And that’s why President Biden last night talked about what we

need to do to lower costs for childcare and prescription drugs and for health care premiums and

for energy costs. And that is what we ought to come together to work on together Republicans

and Democrats alike.

It’s important because you lay out a vision for the future of our country. And again,

that’s why it’s so important when we see where the Biden ministration is going, we see why

we’re having these problems here at home and abroad, we need to stand strong, we need to

lead the world in all these areas that I’m talking about where we unleash the entrepreneurship

and in the work of the American people. That’s not only really important for our country, but

that’s how we show leadership in the in the world for freedom and democracy, how we stand

with our allies, and we stand up to our adversaries and how we isolate Russia with with

countries all around the world, and stop them from the terrible things they’re doing in Ukraine.