Concordia College hosts discussion the history & politics of Russia’s War with Ukraine

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Dean of Concordia’s German Language Village Dr. Dan Hamilton believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to build a new Russian Empire that could include Belarus.

He adds Putin has never reconciled the end of The Cold War and Soviet Union and the borders that existed at that time. Hamilton says this does not make for a stable Ukraine or Europe.

Changes of borders in the continent isn’t new. Hamilton puts that into perspective by saying a 100 year old woman living in the Galicia territory Southwestern Ukraine. She was born in in Austria-Hungary Empire and grew up in the Polish Republic.

“She survived World War II as a Soviet citizen under German occupation. She was reintegrated into the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic and for the last 30 years she’s lived as a citizen in an independent Ukraine,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton believes Putin doesn’t want to go down in history as the Russian leader who lost Ukraine.