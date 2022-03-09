Home For Good baskets provide essential needs

United Way of Cass-Clay kindly asks the F-M community to donate money for essential needs for families leaving homelessness

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- – United Way of Cass-Clay continues to help people who are homeless in the F-M metro.

They are creating “Home for Good” baskets to provide basic essential household needs to families transitioning out of homelessness. The goal is to help 120 local families by rallying the community from now until April 4th to provide essentials to families in need.

Every 250 dollars provides a complete home-for-good basket.

“There are families, there are children who will be unpacking these baskets and creating memories with the items inside. We worked with a family two years ago and when they were unpacking their basket, a child looked at some of the items and just couldn’t wait to make their first meal together in their home. These items will help create those memories and something these families will be looking forward to,” says United Way Community Engagement Director Tiffany McShane.

More than one thousand people experience homelessness on a given night in the community.

You can find out how to get involved at http://unitedwaycassclay.org or text “GiveCassClay” to: 85511 to donate.